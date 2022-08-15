Kenya's deputy president Ruto declared election winner CARA ANNA, Associated Press Aug. 15, 2022 Updated: Aug. 15, 2022 11:41 a.m.
1 of8 Shouting "No Raila No Peace," Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga supporters burn tires in the Kibera neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Kenya’s electoral commission chairman has declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of the close presidential election over five-time contender Raila Odinga, a triumph for the man who shook up politics by appealing to struggling Kenyans on economic terms and not on traditional ethnic ones. Ben Curtis/AP Show More Show Less
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s electoral commission chairman has declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of the close presidential election over five-time contender Raila Odinga, a triumph for the man who shook up politics by appealing to struggling Kenyans on economic terms and not on traditional ethnic ones.
Ruto received 50.49% of the vote, the chairman said, while Odinga received 48.85%.