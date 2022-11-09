Kentucky measure to let lawmakers call special session fails

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky voters delivered a setback to Republican lawmakers in their pursuit of more power, rejecting a proposed constitutional amendment that would have let the legislature call itself into special session on topics of its choosing.
The outcome of the election that concluded Tuesday means governors will continue wielding sole authority in Kentucky to convene special legislative sessions and set the agenda. Lawmakers will continue being limited to passing bills in special sessions within parameters set by the governor.