Kentucky hospital to pay $4M for opioid recordkeeping claims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky hospital system will pay a $4.4 million civil penalty for faulty recordkeeping that enabled a pharmacy technician to divert 60,000 doses of opioids, federal prosecutors announced.
Pikeville Medical Center self-reported the diversion, cooperated with a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation and has taken “substantial steps” to address its problems ahead of the settlement, which does not determine any liability, according to a statement Wednesday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Lexington.