Kazakhstan says 164 killed in week of protests JIM HEINTZ, Associated Press Jan. 9, 2022 Updated: Jan. 9, 2022 1:01 p.m.
A bus, which was burned during clashes, is seen on a street in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Kazakhstan's health ministry says 164 people have been killed in protests that have rocked the country over the past week. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's office said Sunday that order has stabilized in the country and that authorities have regained control of administrative buildings that were occupied by protesters, some of which were set on fire. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
Russian citizens walk toward an airport to board aircrafts of the Russian Aerospace Forces leaving Kazakhstan for Moscow in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. The first three aircraft of the Aerospace Forces with the Russians flew from Kazakhstan to Moscow. Three aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces flew from Kazakhstan to Moscow together with the Russians who wished to evacuate. TASS was informed about this by a representative of the Russian peacekeepers.
In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service,Russian peacekeepers wait to leave an airport of Almaty upon their arrival, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. As Kazakhstan struggles to cope with an increasingly violent uprising this week, it has turned for help to a Russian-led security bloc, the Collective Security Treaty Organization. Thousands of Russian troops have now been dispatched to Kazakhstan to help secure strategic facilities. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, vehicles of Russian peacekeepers leave an airport of Almaty, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. As Kazakhstan struggles to cope with an increasingly violent uprising this week, it has turned for help to a Russian-led security bloc, the Collective Security Treaty Organization. Thousands of Russian troops have now been dispatched to Kazakhstan to help secure strategic facilities. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
A crane loads a military truck, which was burned during clashes onto the platform in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Kazakhstan's health ministry says at least 164 people have been killed in protests that have rocked the country over the past week. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's office said Sunday that order has stabilized in the country and that authorities have regained control of administrative buildings that were occupied by protesters, some of which were set on fire. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
A tow truck transports a bus, which was burned during clashes in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Kazakhstan's health ministry says 164 people have been killed in protests that have rocked the country over the past week. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's office said Sunday that order has stabilized in the country and that authorities have regained control of administrative buildings that were occupied by protesters, some of which were set on fire. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
A military truck, which was burned during clashes, is seen on a street in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Kazakhstan's health ministry says 164 people have been killed in protests that have rocked the country over the past week. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's office said Sunday that order has stabilized in the country and that authorities have regained control of administrative buildings that were occupied by protesters, some of which were set on fire. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
A view of a bus, which was burned during clashes, on a street in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Kazakhstan's health ministry says at least 164 people have been killed in protests that have rocked the country over the past week. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's office said Sunday that order has stabilized in the country and that authorities have regained control of administrative buildings that were occupied by protesters, some of which were set on fire. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, A Russian peacekeeper looks as vehicles of Russian leave an airport of Almaty, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. As Kazakhstan struggles to cope with an increasingly violent uprising this week, it has turned for help to a Russian-led security bloc, the Collective Security Treaty Organization. Thousands of Russian troops have now been dispatched to Kazakhstan to help secure strategic facilities. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, vehicles of Russian peacekeepers leave an airport of Almaty, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. As Kazakhstan struggles to cope with an increasingly violent uprising this week, it has turned for help to a Russian-led security bloc, the Collective Security Treaty Organization. Thousands of Russian troops have now been dispatched to Kazakhstan to help secure strategic facilities. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
A Russian peacekeeper, center, patrols a hall where Russian citizens wait to board aircrafts of the Russian Aerospace Forces to leave Kazakhstan for Moscow at an airport in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. The first three aircraft of the Aerospace Forces with the Russians flew from Kazakhstan to Moscow. Three aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces flew from Kazakhstan to Moscow together with the Russians who wished to evacuate. TASS was informed about this by a representative of the Russian peacekeepers.
A police bus, which was burned after clashes, remains in an empty street in Almaty, Kazakhstan, late Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. The office of Kazakhstan's president says about 5,800 people were detained by police during protests that burst into violence last week and prompted a Russia-led military alliance to send troops to the country.
MOSCOW (AP) — Kazakhstan's health ministry said Sunday that 164 people have been killed in protests that have rocked the country over the past week.
The figures reported on the state news channel Khabar-24 are a significant increase from previous tallies. It is not clear if the report referred only to civilians or if law enforcement deaths are included. Kazakh authorities said earlier Sunday that 16 members of the police or national guard had been killed. Authorities previously gave the civilian death toll as 26.