Kazakhstan activists recall path from protest to bloodshed KIRILL ZARUBIN and DASHA LITVINOVA, Associated Press Jan. 15, 2022 Updated: Jan. 15, 2022 2:42 a.m.
Galym Ageleuov, a human rights activist and president of the Liberty Foundation speaks during his interview with The Associated Press in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022. "A significant part of the people are those who came at the call of their hearts to express their attitude towards the authorities, because they are tired, because they do not feel like the state is providing them with social security," Ageleuov said.
A protester named Bezshan speaks in an interview with The Associated Press in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Bezshan said that on Jan. 5, armed men approached and asked young people in the crowd to help them storm a police station. "They said they would hand out weapons," he told the AP.
A protester named Marat speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022. Marat told AP that the authorities "haven't so far showed us a single terrorist," citing only the highly publicized arrest of Vikram Ruzakhunov, a well-known jazz pianist from neighboring Kyrgyzstan.
A protester named Beken speaks during his interview with The Associated Press in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Beken criticized security forces "for shooting at their own people." He said a Jan. 6 rally he attended featured peaceful protesters walking toward the military with a white flag.
A protester named Daulet speaks during his interview with The Associated Press in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022. Daulet told AP that he believed the "security forces deliberately painted the protesters as some kind of a fringe group prepared to riot."
ALMATY, Kazakhstan (AP) — The mass protests in Kazakhstan began peacefully over the New Year's weekend, with marchers denouncing a sharp rise in fuel prices. They spread quickly from the western part of the Central Asian nation to more populous areas, eventually reaching its largest city of Almaty.
But something changed over the course of a week.
KIRILL ZARUBIN and DASHA LITVINOVA