Kazakhstan: Russia-led alliance's troops prepare to pull out

MOSCOW (AP) — Troops of a Russia-led security alliance were preparing to pull out of Kazakhstan on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The withdrawal comes only a week after they were deployed to the ex-Soviet nation on the request of its president, who was seeking to quell extremely violent mass protests.

The demonstrations started on Jan. 2 in western Kazakhstan, with local residents outraged by a sharp rise in fuel prices, and quickly spread nationwide, descending into violence within several days. Protesters stormed government buildings and set them ablaze, and dozens of people were killed in clashes with the country's security forces.