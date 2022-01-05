Bases housing US troops in Iraq, Syria come under attack QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA, Associated Press Jan. 5, 2022 Updated: Jan. 5, 2022 4:02 p.m.
1 of6 Mourners and security forces attend a ceremony to mark the second anniversary of the deaths of General Qassim Soleimani, third photo from left, and and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, second photo from right, in Baghdad's Green Zone, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. The 2020 U.S. drone strike at Baghdad's airport killed Soleimani, who was the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, and al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Ali Abdul Hassan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Parts of the wreckage of a drone are laid out on the ground near the Ain al-Asad airbase, in the western Anbar province of Iraq, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Two explosives-laden drones targeting the base housing U.S. troops were engaged and destroyed by defensive capabilities at the base on Tuesday, a coalition official said. (International Coalition via AP) HO/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 A part from the wreckage of a drone with Arabic that reads, "Soleimani's revenge" lies on the ground at Baghdad airport, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Two armed drones were shot down at the Baghdad airport on Monday, a U.S.-led coalition official said, an attack that coincides with the anniversary of the 2020 U.S. killing of Gen. Qassim Soleimani, a top Iranian general. (International Coalition via AP) HO/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 A security official inspects the wreckage of a drone at Baghdad airport, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Two armed drones were shot down at the Baghdad airport on Monday, a U.S.-led coalition official said, an attack that coincides with the anniversary of the 2020 U.S. killing of a top Iranian general. (International Coalition via AP) HO/AP Show More Show Less
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. troops in Iraq's western Anbar province and the capital of Baghdad were hit by Katyusha rockets Wednesday while in Syria, eight rounds of indirect fire landed inside a base with members of the U.S.-led coalition, the Iraqi and U.S. militaries said.
No casualties were reported in the three attacks, part of a series that began on Monday, the anniversary of a U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian general Qassim Soleimani in Baghdad two years ago.
QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA