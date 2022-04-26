Kansas voters to decide on preserving election of sheriffs

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters will decide in November whether to ensure that counties or state lawmakers can't end the longstanding tradition of electing sheriffs.

The state House voted 91-31 on Tuesday to approve a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution to declare that almost every sheriff in the state must be elected to a four-year term. The Senate already had passed the measure, so it goes on the ballot in November, when approval by a simple majority of voters statewide will add it to the constitution.