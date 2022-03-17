Kansas high school shooting suspect in critical condition

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — An 18-year-old Olathe East High School student remains hospitalized in critical condition from injuries he suffered when he was shot during a confrontation at the school, attorneys said Thursday.

Jaylon Elmore was charged with attempted capital murder after the March 4 shooting. School resource officer Erik Clark and assistant principal Kaleb Stoppel were shot after they told Elmore they wanted to check his backpack because of a rumor that Elmore had a gun, according to an affidavit released Wednesday.