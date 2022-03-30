Kansas GOP lawmakers seek to nullify local 'sanctuary' rules

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican lawmakers on Wednesday passed a measure to overturn three communities' policies that could help immigrants stay in Kansas illegally, highlighting an issue the GOP is likely to push in the governor's race.
The bill is a response to an ordinance enacted last month by Wyandotte County, a Democratic stronghold. The ordinance provides local identification cards for immigrants and other residents and declares that the county won't help the federal government enforce immigration laws absent a threat to public safety. Lawrence and Roeland Park in northeast Kansas also have such immigration enforcement policies.