Jussie Smollett is out of jail, but faces uncertain future SARA BURNETT and DON BABWIN, Associated Press March 17, 2022 Updated: March 17, 2022 6:04 p.m.
1 of6 Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Cook County Jail Wednesday, March 16, 2022, after an appeals court agreed with his lawyers that he should be released pending the appeal of his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Cook County Jail Wednesday, March 16, 2022, after an appeals court agreed with his lawyers that he should be released pending the appeal of his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Cook County Jail Wednesday, March 16, 2022, after an appeals court agreed with his lawyers that he should be released pending the appeal of his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Cook County Jail Wednesday, March 16, 2022, after an appeals court agreed with his lawyers that he should be released pending the appeal of his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
CHICAGO (AP) —
Jussie Smollett walked out of a Chicago jail after serving six days and walked into months, if not years, of uncertainty — from what's next for his career as an actor and performer to whether he'll eventually be back behind bars.
Written By
SARA BURNETT and DON BABWIN