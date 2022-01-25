Jury selection starting in Nashville Waffle House shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jury selection is set to begin Tuesday in the murder trial of a man who killed four people at a Nashville Waffle House with an assault-style rifle in April 2018 and then led police on a two-day manhunt.
Police said Travis Reinking, 32, was naked save for a green jacket when he opened fire inside the restaurant. Reinking fled after restaurant patron James Shaw Jr. wrestled the AR-15 rifle away from him. Hailed as a hero, Shaw likely prevented many more deaths, police have said.