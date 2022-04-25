Jury convicts 1 prison guard in inmate deaths, hung on 2nd

AP

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Jurors on Monday convicted an Illinois Department of Corrections officer for violating the civil rights of an inmate brutally beaten at a western Illinois prison in 2018, but could not reach a verdict against a superior.

Alex Banta, 30, of Quincy, was convicted after a four-week trial in U.S. District Court of conspiracy to deprive civil rights, deprivation of civil rights, obstruction of an investigation, falsification of documents and misleading conduct. He faces up to life in prison.