Jurors deliberating in QAnon follower's Capitol riot trial

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
5
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Iowa man was “weaponizing” rioters who joined him in chasing a police officer up a staircase during one of the most harrowing scenes from a mob's attack on the U.S. Capitol, a prosecutor told jurors on Friday at the close of the man's trial.
Douglas Jensen had a folding knife in his pocket and was wearing a T-shirt expressing his adherence to the QAnon conspiracy theory when he joined the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. One of the videos that went viral after the siege captured Jensen at the front of the crowd that followed Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman up the stairs.