Judge tosses lawsuit over Uber driver's killing by passenger

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A federal judge in Baltimore on Thursday dismissed a wrongful death lawsui t against Uber Technologies Inc. filed by the family of a rideshare driver who was killed by a passenger in 2019.
U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake ruled that Uber didn't have a duty to conduct background screenings of passengers. The judge also concluded that the harm to Uber driver Beaudouin Tchakounte was not “sufficiently foreseeable” to the company even if it had known that the passenger who killed him had been convicted of robbery 21 years earlier.