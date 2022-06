KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge has thrown out a $4.2 million jury award in a lawsuit filed by a transgender student in the Blues Springs School District who was denied access to male locker rooms and bathrooms.

The student, identified in court documents as R.M.A., sued in 2015. A Jackson County jury found in December that the Blue Springs School District had discriminated against the student while he attended middle and high school.