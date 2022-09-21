Judge rules RI truck tolling system unconstitutional

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's truck tolling system that took effect in 2018 to fund repairs to the state's crumbling bridges is unconstitutional and must be ended within 48 hours, a federal judge said in a decision released Wednesday.
Because the tolling system called RhodeWorks and aimed at tractor-trailers “was enacted with a discriminatory purpose, and is discriminatory in effect, the statute’s tolling regime is unconstitutional under the dormant Commerce Clause of the United States Constitution,” U.S. District Court Judge William E. Smith wrote in the 91-page ruling.