Judge rejects Trump lawsuit challenging ban from Twitter BRIAN MELLEY , Associated Press May 7, 2022 Updated: May 7, 2022 5:32 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of5 FILE - President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, June 18, 2020. A San Francisco judge has rejected Trump's lawsuit challenging his lifetime ban from Twitter. U.S. District Judge James Donato said in a ruling Friday, May 6, 2022, that Trump's failed to show Twitter abridged his First Amendment right to free speech. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump is seen on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, after the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." A San Francisco judge has rejected former President Donald Trump's lawsuit challenging his lifetime ban from Twitter. U.S. District Judge James Donato said in a ruling Friday, May 6, 2022, that Trump's failed to show Twitter abridged his First Amendment right to free speech. Tali Arbel/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump is seen on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, after the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." A San Francisco judge has rejected former President Donald Trump's lawsuit challenging his lifetime ban from Twitter. U.S. District Judge James Donato said in a ruling Friday, May 6, 2022, that Trump's failed to show Twitter abridged his First Amendment right to free speech. Tali Arbel/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A San Francisco judge tossed out former President Donald Trump’s lawsuit challenging his permanent ban from Twitter.
U.S. District Judge James Donato said Friday that Trump failed to show Twitter violated his First Amendment right to free speech. Free speech rights don’t apply to private companies and Trump failed to show Twitter was working as a state actor on behalf of Democrats, the judge wrote.