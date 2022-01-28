Judge refuses to limit jury pool based on vaccination status

DOVER, Del. (AP) — People who are not “up to date” on their COVID-19 vaccines cannot be excluded from the jury pool for a criminal trial starting next week, a judge ruled Friday, rejecting a request by federal prosecutors in Delaware who had sought to keep out those potential jurors.
Judge Joshua Wolson ruled that the Constitution guarantees a criminal defendant the right to a trial by an impartial jury drawn from diverse segments of the population, and that the pandemic cannot be used as an excuse to weaken that right.