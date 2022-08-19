Utah judge reverses law banning transgender kids from sports

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Transgender girls in Utah will be given the opportunity to participate in female sports as the school year begins after a judge on Friday reversed a ban pending legal challenges from parents.
Instead of an outright ban, transgender girls will now go before a state commission of political appointees who will determine on a case-by-case basis if they are eligible to participate. Utah's Republican lawmakers created the commission in a law passed earlier this as a fallback plan to be implemented in case of an injunction against the law.