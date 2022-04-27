Judge halts preparations for end of US asylum limits

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Biden administration must stop what amounts to the phasing out a pandemic-related public health rule allowing the expulsion of migrants without giving them an opportunity to seek asylum, a federal judge in Louisiana ruled Wednesday.
The administration plans to end the policy outright on May 23. But it acknowledged in recent court filings that it has recently processed more single adults from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador under immigration laws — which include rights to seek asylum — instead of the public health policy.