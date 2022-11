WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (AP) — A judge has dismissed all charges against a teenager wounded in a shooting at a western Pennsylvania amusement park that also sent another teen and an adult to the hospital.

An Allegheny County district court judge dismissed aggravated assault, reckless endangering and firearms charges against the 15-year-old defendant in the Sept. 24 gunfire at Kennywood Park on the opening night of the park’s Phantom Fall Fest.