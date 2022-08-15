Judge: Legislature can intervene a little in abortion case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge says the Idaho Legislature can intervene in the U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit targeting Idaho’s total abortion ban, but only to present evidence about emergency abortions performed in Medicaid-funded emergency rooms.
In the written ruling handed down on Saturday, U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill said the Legislature’s interests are already well-represented by the Idaho Attorney General’s office and Gov. Brad Little, so there’s no legitimate reason to add another party to the lawsuit.