Japan Cabinet sets Abe state funeral amid mixed public view MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press July 22, 2022 Updated: July 22, 2022 1:10 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — Japan's Cabinet on Friday formally decided to hold a state funeral on Sept. 27 for assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe amid national debate over the plan, which some criticize as an attempt to glorify a divisive political figure.
Abe was gunned down earlier this month during a campaign speech in the western city of Nara, shocking a nation known for safety and strict gun control. The alleged gunman was arrested immediately after the shooting and is being detained for interrogation as authorities seek to formally press murder charges.
