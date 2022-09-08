Janet Jackson front row at Siriano's glam fashion week show LEANNE ITALIE, Associated Press Sep. 7, 2022 Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 11:18 a.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — With Janet Jackson resplendent in a black trouser suit on his front row and humongous hats on many of his models, Christian Siriano opened New York Fashion Week at the former townhouse of Elizabeth Taylor, rolling out sexy, slinky looks Wednesday to go with his trademark ballgowns.
He was inspired by Taylor, of course, for an Old Hollywood-infused show but told The Associated Press a slew of stylish icons were also muses: Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, Bianca Jagger and Judy Garland among them.