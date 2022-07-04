Jan 6 panel: More people turn up with evidence against Trump HOPE YEN, Associated Press July 4, 2022 Updated: July 4, 2022 12:02 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — More witnesses are coming forward with new details on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's devastating testimony last week against former President Donald Trump, says a member of a House committee investigating the insurrection.
The panel already has subpoenaed former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who investigators remain hopeful will appear Wednesday for a deposition, and said it would also welcome follow-up details from Secret Service members with Trump that day.