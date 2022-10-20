Italy's feuding right-wing leaders aim somehow to govern

ROME (AP) — Italy’s president started formal consultations with political leaders Thursday with the aim of quickly giving the country a new government, which is expected to be the country's first led by the far right since the end of World War II.
But a spat between the presumed premier-to-be, Brothers of Italy party leader Giorgia Meloni, and former Premier Silvio Berlusconi, who bills himself as the most moderate leader of their potential alliance, could complicate President Sergio Mattarella's aim of ensuring the next governing is viable and cohesive.