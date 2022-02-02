Italy court definitively annuls warrant for Vatican suspect

ROME (AP) — An Italian appeals court has definitively annulled the arrest warrant for the prime suspect in the Vatican’s big fraud and embezzlement trial, signaling an end to extradition procedures in Britain, his legal team said Wednesday.
The decision by Rome’s Tribunal of Review is a blow to Italian prosecutors but also Vatican prosecutors, who had been trying to bring Gianluigi Torzi back to Italy to eventually stand trial in the Vatican for his role in the Holy See's costly London real estate deal.