Italian far-right leader says she is ready to govern

ROME (AP) — Italian far-right leader Giorgia Meloni said Friday she and her allies asked the nation’s president to give her the mandate to assemble a new government.

Meloni and her allies met briefly with Sergio Mattarella on Friday. Some observers had expected that she would then announce that he had given her the mandate to try to form a government. Instead, she she said only that the coalition had proposed her as the next premier. An official indicated Mattarella’s decision might be announced later.