Israeli Arab lawmaker rejoins coalition days after quitting

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Arab Israeli lawmaker who quit the ruling coalition said Sunday that she was returning to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's 60-member alliance, ending a crisis that lasted just a few days.
Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi said Thursday that she was quitting Bennett's coalition, leaving it with with just 59 members in Israel’s 120-seat parliament. She cited the government’s hardline policies in Jerusalem and West Bank settlement construction that she said have alienated her constituents, fellow Palestinian citizens of Israel.