Israel halts for Holocaust day, honors 6 million Jews killed LAURIE KELLMAN, Associated Press Writer April 28, 2022 Updated: April 28, 2022 3:50 a.m.
Israelis stand still next to their cars on a main road as a two-minute siren sounds in memory of victims of the Holocaust in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Holocaust remembrance day is one of the most solemn on Israel's calendar with restaurants and places of entertainment shut down, and radio and TV programming focused on Holocaust documentaries and interviews with survivors.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the Holocaust Martyrs and Heroes Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Bennett opened the country's Holocaust memorial day Wednesday with a stark warning for Jews against letting internal divisions tear society apart.
Israelis stand still next to their cars on a freeway as a two-minute siren sounds in memory of victims of the Holocaust in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, April 28, 2022.
Israeli soldiers attend the opening ceremony of the Holocaust Martyrs and Heroes Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem, Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
Israelis stand still next to their cars on a freeway as a two-minute siren sounds in memory of victims of the Holocaust in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, April 28, 2022.
People look on floating handmade boats lit with candles and with the names of Nazi concentration camps, during a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day in Hayarkon park in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Israel marking the annual Day of Remembrance for the six million Jewish victims of the Nazi genocide who perished during World War II.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the Holocaust Martyrs and Heroes Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem, Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the Holocaust Martyrs and Heroes Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem, Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
12 of12
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Sirens blared across Israel early Thursday as the country came to a standstill in an annual ritual honoring the 6 million Jews murdered during the Holocaust.
People halted where they were walking, and drivers stopped their cars to get out of the vehicles as people bowed their heads in memory of the victims of the Nazi genocide. Ceremonies were planned throughout the day at Israel's national Holocaust memorial, parliament and elsewhere.
