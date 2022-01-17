Irvin, Aurora's 1st Black mayor, makes GOP bid for governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin joined the gubernatorial fray on Monday, entering the race as a Republican challenging incumbent Democrat J.B. Pritzker.
Elected the first Black mayor of Illinois' second-largest city in 2017, Irvin is the fifth candidate seeking the GOP spot on the November ballot. He announced his candidacy in a news release and videos sent to reporters and chose as his running mate Rep. Avery Bourne, 29, a three-term Republican legislator from the central Illinois town of Morrisonville.