Iraq's new parliament holds 1st session marked by disarray QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA, Associated Press Jan. 9, 2022 Updated: Jan. 9, 2022 12:29 p.m.
1 of12 Newly elected lawmakers from the Sadr political bloc prepare to attend the first parliament session, in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Iraq's newly-elected parliament is expected to hold its first session on Sunday, nearly three months after Iraqis went to the polls in a national vote whose results have been contested by powerful Iran-backed factions. Ali Abdul Hassan/AP Show More Show Less
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s new parliament reelected its speaker for a second term Sunday, the first step toward forming a new government after a general election whose results have been contested by powerful Iran-backed factions.
In a reflection of tensions, the meeting was marked by disarray, with the eldest member of Parliament who was leading the session being evacuated to the hospital apparently due to the stress.
