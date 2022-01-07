Iran displays missiles amid nuclear talks with world powers Jan. 7, 2022 Updated: Jan. 7, 2022 8:04 a.m.
A cleric walks past Zolfaghar, top, and Dezful missiles displayed in a missile capabilities exhibition by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard a day prior to second anniversary of Iran's missile strike on U.S. bases in Iraq in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, at Imam Khomeini grand mosque, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Iran put three ballistic missiles on display on Friday, as talks in Vienna aimed at reviving Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers flounder.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran displayed three ballistic missiles at an outdoor prayer esplanade in central Tehran on Friday as talks in Vienna aimed at reviving Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers flounder.
The missiles — known as Dezful, Qiam and Zolfaghar — have official ranges of up to 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) and are already-known models, the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said.