Heavy gunfire rocks Iraq's Green Zone amid violent protests SAMYA KULLAB, Associated Press Aug. 30, 2022 Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 3:49 a.m.
1 of8 Iraqi security forces fire tear gas on followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr protesting inside the government palace grounds, in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Al-Sadr, a hugely influential Shiite cleric announced he will resign from Iraqi politics and his angry followers stormed the government palace in response. The chaos Monday sparked fears that violence could erupt in a country already beset by its worst political crisis in years. Hadi Mizban/AP Show More Show Less
BAGHDAD (AP) — Supporters of a prominent Iraqi Shiite cleric fired rocket-propelled grenades into Iraq's Green Zone as machine gun fire crackled overhead Tuesday, deepening the political chaos gripping the Mideast nation.
Those backing influential cleric Muqtada al-Sadr fired into the Green Zone, where it appeared Iraqi security forces were firing back at them. Live television footage showed the chaos, with at least one wounded man being taken away in a three-wheel rickshaw, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry visible behind them.