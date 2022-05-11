Inside the manhunt for an escaped murder suspect and jailer MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press May 11, 2022 Updated: May 11, 2022 12:22 a.m.
1 of14 Escaped inmate Casey White, right, arrives at the Lauderdale County Courthouse in Florence, Ala., after waiving extradition in Indiana Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Dan Busey/The TimesDaily via AP) Dan Busey/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 This photo provided by Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office in April 2022 shows former Correctional Officer Vicky White. The death of the Alabama jailer found shot in the head with a gun in her hand after a weeklong manhunt has only deepened the mystery of why a trusted official would help free a hulking murder suspect with a violent and frightening history. Vicky White, 56, was pronounced dead at a hospital, Monday, May 9, 2022, after Casey White, 38, gave up without a fight in Evansville, Ind. The fugitives had spent more than a week on the run. (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 FILE - This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Marshals Service and Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office in April 2022 shows inmate Casey White, left, and Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White. The former Alabama jail official on the run with the murder suspect she was accused of helping escape shot and killed herself Monday, May 9, as authorities caught up with the pair after more than a week of searching, officials said. The man she fled with surrendered. (U.S. Marshals Service, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Escaped inmate Casey White, center, arrives at the Lauderdale County Courthouse in Florence, Ala., after waiving extradition in Indiana Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Dan Busey/The TimesDaily via AP) Dan Busey/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Paul Shah, manager of the Motel 41, listens to a reporter's question about fugitives Casey White and Vicky White that were hiding out in room 150 of his motel in Evansville, Ind., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Exterior of the 41 Motel where fugitives Casey White and Vicky White were reportedly staying in Evansville, Ind., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Vandenburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding, right, refers to a photograph during a press conference in Evansville, In., Tuesday, May 10, 2022, about the capture of fugitives Casey White and Vicky White. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin speaks with the media about the capture of fugitives Casey White and Vicky White during a press conference in Evansville, Ind., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office shows inmate Casey White. Vicky White, the former Alabama jail official on the run with the murder suspect she was accused of helping escape shot and killed herself Monday, May 9, 2022 as authorities caught up with the pair after more than a week of searching, officials said. The man she fled with surrendered. (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — It was about three hours after sheriff’s officials in Alabama realized a capital murder suspect and a senior jail official who had taken him for a mental health evaluation had disappeared when Sheriff Rick Singleton called in the U.S. marshals.
At first, law enforcement officials believed the suspect, Casey White, might have kidnapped Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections for Lauderdale County and a 17-year veteran of the sheriff’s office. (The two were not married or otherwise related.) But they quickly learned that her cover story was phony — the mental health evaluation was made up — and a manhunt began.
Written By
MICHAEL BALSAMO