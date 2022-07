MECOSTA COUNTY — Farmers are not just dealing with the effects of a dry spell. Rising gas prices are burning a hole in their pockets.

As of Thursday, June 30, regular gas was hovering between $4.75 and $4.85 in Big Rapids. Diesel is closer to $5.89 and $5.99. Fertilizer also jumped this year. These make up some of a farmer’s input costs, and to reach a bottom line, some have to raise their prices.

Some farmers see a benefit from raised prices, said Paul Gross, Michigan State University extension educator for Isabella County. World stocks of wheat is down, causing “tremendous demand.”

“If you’re a wheat farmer, we’ve seen prices like we’ve never seen before,” he said.

The high demand and rising input costs make some wheat farmers raise prices, which can benefit them during periods of inflation in the short term, Gross said.

But some Mecosta County farmers are not seeing that short-term benefit.

“What we’re getting for our products have also increased, but that never seems to last for as long as the expenses stay high,” said Amanda Carey-Goodfellow, farmer at Carey Farms.

Carey Farms is not a direct market supplier, she said. Because of this, they’re stuck with whatever processors are willing to pay for their crops.

“Even if it’s at a loss, the way it’s set up, we just have to kind of be okay with that sometimes,” she said.

By going direct market, some farmers can make up that loss, she said.

But the Purple Pepper is struggling with a lot of minor issues adding up.

It’s run by Dan LaTendresse. He said raising the price can help, but it hasn’t this time. Along with inflation, his farm is suffering from deer eating his crops and the recent dry spell.

“I don’t know if it will get any better or not,” he said.

There has been a good turnout at the Big Rapids Farmers’ Market, and he said people have been buying his wares. However, he doesn’t think the rising prices are good for the community.

“I don’t think a little bit of inflation helps anybody,” he said.