Indianapolis receiving $9.4 million for homelessness efforts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis will receive $9.4 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for its efforts to fight homelessness that prioritize stable housing, followed by supportive services, officials said.

“Today’s announcement takes our ability to serve our neighbors experiencing homelessness to the next level,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a statement Wednesday. “By leveraging these dollars, American Rescue Plan resources, and the Indianapolis Community Plan to End Homelessness, we’re accelerating our goal of ending the homelessness crisis."

The funding is split across nearly 30 projects and includes initiatives from the Indiana Youth Group, the Coalition for Homelessness Intervention & Prevention, the Damien Center, the Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center and Horizon House.

Some projects are domestic violence-specific while others aim to help at-risk and homeless children and young people with rapid rehousing, transitional housing, wraparound services and diversion programming, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.

Other programs will focus on long-term housing help for residents considered “chronically homeless.”

