PERU, Ind. (AP) — A woman convicted for her role in the 2018 slaying of a man found beaten to death with a pipe in wooded area of northern Indiana has been sentenced to 48 years in prison.

A Miami County judge sentenced Brittany Morris of Jonesboro on Wednesday, suspending two years to supervised probation in 22-year-old Drake Smith's May 2018 killing, the Kokomo Tribune reported.