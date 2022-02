FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — State regulators have approved a settlement with Indiana Michigan Power under which the utility will cut its Indiana residential customers' base electric rates nearly 6% by next year.

The $94.7 million rate reduction announced Wednesday by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will come in two phases, with the first phase immediately cutting bills about $1.48 a month for average residents using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity