INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's governor on Friday appointed state appeals court judge Derek Molter to the Indiana Supreme Court to replace Justice Steven David who retires this fall.

Gov. Eric Holcomb chose Molter, who became a judge on the state’s Court of Appeals in October 2021, from among three finalists selected in April by Indiana’s Judicial Nominating Commission. The Republican governor had 60 days to choose one finalist as David’s successor on the five-justice court.