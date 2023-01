EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The state Court of Appeals has reversed a southwestern Indiana judge's decision that granted a new trial for an Evansville man convicted in a 2019 shooting that killed one man and wounded a second.

The appeals court disagreed with a Vanderburgh County judge's finding that Elijah Parchman was denied a fair trial due to prosecutors’ failure to provide the entire criminal history for a key witness in his trial.