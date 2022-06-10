Income tax cuts, rebates centerpiece of SC's $13.8B budget

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Many South Carolina taxpayers may soon be getting several hundred dollars in tax rebates on top of a cut in their regular tax rates after a group of powerful lawmakers from the House and Senate agreed Friday to a compromise on the state budget.
State lawmakers have $13.8 billion to spend in the plan that starts July 1 thanks to a booming economy, federal pandemic money and savings from the past two budgets just in case COVID-19 wrecked the financial system.