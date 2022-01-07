In omicron outbreak, US governors lose appetite for mandates JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press Jan. 7, 2022 Updated: Jan. 7, 2022 11:41 a.m.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Governors took sweeping actions during earlier surges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many closed schools and ordered businesses shut down. They issued mask mandates, vaccine requirements and even quarantines in some places for people who had traveled to out-of-state hot spots.
Not this time, even as the exponential spread of the super-contagious omicron variant shatters COVID-19 infection records. While governors are sending help to hospitals, they are displaying little appetite for widespread public orders or shutdowns.
