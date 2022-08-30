In new gun law, a quiet breakthrough for victims of abuse FARNOUSH AMIRI, Associated Press Aug. 30, 2022 Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 12:24 a.m.
Nikiesha Thomas posted the Bible verse John 15:12 on social media the day she was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend just days after filing for a protective order. Victims of abuse and their families saw a quiet breakthrough this summer when the passage of a bipartisan gun safety bill in Congress included a proposal that would make it more difficult for intimate partners of convicted domestic abusers to obtain firearms.
Nikiesha Thomas was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend just days after filing for a protective order.
Nikiesha Thomas was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend just days after filing for a protective order last October. Victims of abuse and their families saw a quiet breakthrough this summer when the passage of a bipartisan gun safety bill in Congress included a proposal that would make it more difficult for intimate partners of convicted domestic abusers to obtain firearms.
5 of21 Nadine Thomas pauses as she talks about her daughter Nikiesha Thomas at her dining room table in Onley, Md., Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, and the angel with purple flowers were given to her after Nikiesha was shot and killed by her ex-boy boyfriend just days after filing for a protective order last October. Victims of abuse and their families saw a quiet breakthrough this summer when the passage of a bipartisan gun safety bill in Congress included a proposal that would make it more difficult for intimate partners of convicted domestic abusers to obtain firearms. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 Denver Mundle looks to his baby daughter Nevaeh Mundle as she holds his T-shirt with an image of his cousin Nikiesha Thomas during a Back To School Block Party in the Robinwood Community of Annapolis, Md., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in honor of Thomas. The block party was hosted by Beacon Light Seventh-day Adventist Church, and sponsored by the Nikiesha Thomas Memorial and Allstate Insurance. Thomas was shot and killed by her ex-boy boyfriend just days after filing for a protective order. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 Nikiesha Thomas's aunt Venice Mundle-Harvey, center, and cousin, Nashonie Chang, behind in face mask, hand out donated school supplies and shoes during a Back To School Block Party in the Robinwood Community of Annapolis, Md., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Nikiesha Thomas was shot and killed by her ex-boy boyfriend just days after filing for a protective order. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 Nikiesha Thomas' sister Keeda Simpson pauses as she looks through family photos in her mother's, Nadine Thomas, home in Onley, Md., Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Next to her on the sofa is a photo of Nikiesha, who was shot and killed by her ex-boy boyfriend just days after filing for a protective order, last October. Victims of abuse and their families saw a quiet breakthrough this summer when the passage of a bipartisan gun safety bill in Congress included a proposal that would make it more difficult for intimate partners of convicted domestic abusers to obtain firearms. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 In this family photo provided Jahmar Thomas, from left, Nikiesha Thomas, her mother Nadine Thomas, and brother Jahmar Thomas, pose for a photo on Mother's Day, May 8, 2016, in the Georgetown area of Washington. Nikiesha Thomas was shot and killed by her ex-boy boyfriend just days after filing for a protective order last October. Victims of abuse and their families saw a quiet breakthrough this summer when the passage of a bipartisan gun safety bill in Congress included a proposal that would make it more difficult for intimate partners of convicted domestic abusers to obtain firearms. (Jahmar Thomas via AP) Jahmar Thomas/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 In this 1995 family photo provided by Jahmar Thomas, Nikiesha Thomas, right, her brother Jahmar Thomas, left, and father Gilbert Thomas, smile for a photo in Olney, Md. Nikiesha Thomas was shot and killed by her ex-boy boyfriend just days after filing for a protective order last October. Victims of abuse and their families saw a quiet breakthrough this summer when the passage of a bipartisan gun safety bill in Congress included a proposal that would make it more difficult for intimate partners of convicted domestic abusers to obtain firearms. (Jahmar Thomas via AP) Show More Show Less
14 of21 Nikiesha Thomas' sister Keeda Simpson, left, and mother Nadine Thomas look through family photos at Nadine's home in Onley, Md., Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Nikiesha Thomas was shot and killed by her ex-boy boyfriend just days after filing for a protective order last October. Victims of abuse and their families saw a quiet breakthrough this summer when the passage of a bipartisan gun safety bill in Congress included a proposal that would make it more difficult for intimate partners of convicted domestic abusers to obtain firearms. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 Nikiesha Thomas family members from left, Veronica McCloud, cousin, Sheron Mundle-Kong, aunt, Venice Mundle-Harvey, aunt, and Nadine Thomas, mother, wear T-shirts with Nikiesha's image during a Back To School Block Party in the Robinwood Community of Annapolis, Md., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Nikiesha Thomas was shot and killed by her ex-boy boyfriend just days after filing for a protective order. Victims of abuse and their families saw a quiet breakthrough this summer when the passage of a bipartisan gun safety bill in Congress included a proposal that would make it more difficult for intimate partners of convicted domestic abusers to obtain firearms. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 Family members of Nikiesha Thomas, from left, Sheron Mundle, aunt, Janee Fountain, cousin, and Julene Sappleton, aunt, work together to hand out donated school supplies during a Back To School Block Party in the Robinwood Community of Annapolis, Md., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. A shroud with an image of Nikiesha, was shot and killed by her ex-boy boyfriend just days after filing for a protective order last October, is displayed behind. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 Kids jump around inside a bouncy castle during a Back To School Block Party in the Robinwood Community of Annapolis, Md., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Community children were given donated school supples and had fun. The block party was sponsored by the Nikiesha Thomas Memorial and Allstate Insurance and was hosted by Beacon Light Seventh-day Adventist Church. Nikiesha Thomas was shot and killed by her ex-boy boyfriend just days after filing for a protective order. Victims of abuse and their families saw a quiet breakthrough this summer when the passage of a bipartisan gun safety bill in Congress included a proposal that would make it more difficult for intimate partners of convicted domestic abusers to obtain firearms. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 Purple balloons in honor of Nikiesha Thomas float above the Back To School Block Party in the Robinwood Community of Annapolis, Md., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Purple was Nikiesha's favorite color. The block party sponsored by the Nikiesha Thomas Memorial and Allstate Insurance and was hosted by Beacon Light Seventh-day Adventist Church. Nikiesha Thomas was shot and killed by her ex-boy boyfriend just days after filing for a protective order. Victims of abuse and their families saw a quiet breakthrough this summer when the passage of a bipartisan gun safety bill in Congress included a proposal that would make it more difficult for intimate partners of convicted domestic abusers to obtain firearms. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nikiesha Thomas was on her way to work one day when she told her sister that she was thinking about getting involved with domestic violence prevention.
The idea gave Keeda Simpson pause. Her younger sister had never mentioned anything like that before, and she was bringing it up in a phone call just days after filing for a protective order against her ex-boyfriend.
