In court filing, Buffalo survivor faults gunman's parents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — An employee who survived a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket sought a court order Friday to question the 18-year-old gunman’s parents under oath in anticipation of filing a lawsuit against them.
The filings in state Supreme Court ask that Payton Gendron's parents, Paul and Pamela Gendron of Conklin, provide depositions by July 29 “to preserve their testimony, frame the complaint, and aid in identifying all possible defendants.” The filings also ask for evidence of the crime to be preserved.