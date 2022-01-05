Illinois child welfare worker fatally stabbed during visit JOHN O'CONNOR, AP Political Writer Jan. 5, 2022 Updated: Jan. 5, 2022 7:49 p.m.
2 of5 Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell discusses the stabbing death of state child welfare worker Diedre Silas during a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Springfield, Ill. Silas, 36, was conducting a visit Tuesday, Jan. 4, on a home in Thayer, south of Springfield, when she was stabbed. A man living in the home, 32-year-old Benjamin H. Reed, faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery and unlawful restraint. He is being held in the Sangamon County Jail on $5 million bond. John O'Connor/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois child welfare worker was stabbed to death during a home visit in a town south of Springfield, authorities said.
Diedre Silas, 36, an investigator for the state Department of Children and Family Services, was conducting a welfare check Tuesday on children living in the home in Thayer when she was stabbed, according to Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell.