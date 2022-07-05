Ice Mountain receives award for Twin Creek Nature Area project Cathie Crew, Staff writer July 5, 2022
Ice Mountain has been awarded the Green Infrastructure Project award from the Wildlife Habitat Council for their work on the Twin Creek nature Area in Evart, and educational conservation site.
EVART — Ice Mountain has received the Wildlife Habitat Council’s Green Infrastructure Project award for its work in developing the Twin Creek Nature Area in Evart, according to a news release from the company.
The award was presented to Ice Mountain’s Arlene Anderson-Vincent this week at the WHC’s annual national summit in Detroit.