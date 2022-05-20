'I can’t see the light': War fuels surging prices in Europe COLLEEN BARRY, AP Business Writer May 20, 2022 Updated: May 20, 2022 2:46 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of18 A customer wearing a face mask waits to buy vegetables at the Maravillas market in Madrid, Thursday, May 12, 2022. Russia's war in Ukraine has accelerated inflation across Europe, with prices for energy, materials and food surging at rates not seen for decades. Inflation is expected to hit nearly 7% this year in the 27-nation EU and is contributing to slowing growth forecasts. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 A man works at MAP, a factory operating in design, manufacture and installation of steel structures for civil and industrial use, in Corsico, near Milan, Italy, Thursday, May 12, 2022. Russia's war in Ukraine has accelerated inflation across Europe, with prices for energy, materials and food surging at rates not seen for decades. Inflation is expected to hit nearly 7% this year in the 27-nation EU and is contributing to slowing growth forecasts. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Fish restaurant owner Paris Parasos, 34, poses in the main town of the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Russia's war in Ukraine has accelerated inflation across Europe, with prices for energy, materials and food surging at rates not seen for decades. Inflation is expected to hit nearly 7% this year in the 27-nation EU and is contributing to slowing growth forecasts. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Tourists sit at a tavern in the main town of the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Russia's war in Ukraine has accelerated inflation across Europe, with prices for energy, materials and food surging at rates not seen for decades. Inflation is expected to hit nearly 7% this year in the 27-nation EU and is contributing to slowing growth forecasts. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Butcher Bayram Koza speaks to The Associated Press in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, May 12, 2022. Koza says he has seen a 20% drop in sales this year, as skyrocketing inflation has made meat too pricey for many of his customers. Russia's war in Ukraine has accelerated inflation across Europe, with prices for energy, materials and food surging at rates not seen for decades. Inflation is expected to hit nearly 7% this year in the 27-nation EU and is contributing to slowing growth forecasts. Burhan Ozbilici/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 A woman uses an ATM machine in the main town of the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Russia's war in Ukraine has accelerated inflation across Europe, with prices for energy, materials and food surging at rates not seen for decades. Inflation is expected to hit nearly 7% this year in the 27-nation EU and is contributing to slowing growth forecasts. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 A customer pays for fish at the Maravillas market in Madrid, Thursday, May 12, 2022. Russia's war in Ukraine has accelerated inflation across Europe, with prices for energy, materials and food surging at rates not seen for decades. Inflation is expected to hit nearly 7% this year in the 27-nation EU and is contributing to slowing growth forecasts. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 A man works at MAP, a factory operating in design, manufacture and installation of steel structures for civil and industrial use, in Corsico, near Milan, Italy, Thursday, May 12, 2022. Russia's war in Ukraine has accelerated inflation across Europe, with prices for energy, materials and food surging at rates not seen for decades. Inflation is expected to hit nearly 7% this year in the 27-nation EU and is contributing to slowing growth forecasts. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 A truck passes on a road under construction in Caponago, near Milan, Italy, Thursday, May 12, 2022. Russia's war in Ukraine has accelerated inflation across Europe, with prices for energy, materials and food surging at rates not seen for decades. Inflation is expected to hit nearly 7% this year in the 27-nation EU and is contributing to slowing growth forecasts. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 A man works at MAP, a factory operating in design, manufacture and installation of steel structures for civil and industrial use, in Corsico, near Milan, Italy, Thursday, May 12, 2022. Russia's war in Ukraine has accelerated inflation across Europe, with prices for energy, materials and food surging at rates not seen for decades. Inflation is expected to hit nearly 7% this year in the 27-nation EU and is contributing to slowing growth forecasts. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Caner Kazma speaks to The Associated Press in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Kazma worries about the future of the stationary and office supply shop that he owns in partnership with his cousins. The dire economic outlook has forced many businesses in the area to cut back on office supplies. Meanwhile, Kazma says he struggles to replace items he has sold. Burhan Ozbilici/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Tourists wait near a bus stop in the main town of the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Russia's war in Ukraine has accelerated inflation across Europe, with prices for energy, materials and food surging at rates not seen for decades. Inflation is expected to hit nearly 7% this year in the 27-nation EU and is contributing to slowing growth forecasts. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
MILAN (AP) — Edoardo Ronzoni inspects a construction site near Milan that he shut down in March as costs for materials skyrocketed. He can’t complete a half-built roundabout at an intersection known for fender-benders because asphalt, cast-iron pipes and concrete are too expensive — prices exacerbated by Russia's war in Ukraine.
Public works projects in Italy are grinding to a halt just as the European Union is injecting 108 billion euros ($114 billion) in pandemic recovery money meant to launch a construction frenzy.