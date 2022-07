RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia state police are asking for the public's help as they investigate a shooting on Interstate 95 that left a man hospitalized and his car riddled with bullets.

State police said they were notified just after 2:40 a.m. Monday about a single-vehicle crash along the southbound lanes of I-95 near the 71-mile marker in Richmond. The Honda Civic was eventually located at a gas station.